Ford Teases Signature Black Accent Package for Mustang, Wants Your Help Naming It

A few days ago, Ford began teasing us over social media with a bunch of dark cryptic logos, to the point where we weren’t sure what was going on. Thankfully, they clarified things yesterday on Twitter by announcing a Black Accent Package for the Mustang, but there’s a nice little catch to it.
The carmaker believes that a package that makes the Mustang look even better deserves a cool signature name and “Black Accent Pack” doesn’t really sound all that great from a marketing standpoint, which is where you, the public, come in.
By clicking this link, you can access a website where you can submit your favorite name for this package, but keep in mind that Ford won’t be tolerating any offensive or inappropriate names, so don’t get too cute with it. Here’s what the Blue Oval had to say:
“Black pony badges and black-painted aluminum wheels – In the past, we’ve called it like it was: the Mustang black accent package. But we think this signature package needs a signature name to match. So, we’re turning to a place known for good ideas and opinions: the Internet. We want to hear your name ideas for the Mustang black accent package.”
“Oh, and by the way, we will not be including any offensive or inappropriate names, so please keep them family-friendly. Or else we’ll tell your mom.”
At this point, it’s unclear whether the package will feature just black badges and black wheels. We wouldn’t be surprised to see some additional black accent trim, maybe some black mirror casings, resulting in a “stealthier” look.
Speaking of which, there actually is a Stealth Edition Mustang out there for this 2022 model year – wearing what has been dubbed the Stealth Edition Appearance Package, which you can only get for the EcoBoost Premium variant. This package adds black badging, a body-color rear wing, black mirror casings and black 19-inch alloy wheels.
We’re definitely curious to see how this recently-teased signature black accent package will differ from the Stealth Edition Appearance Package.
By clicking this link, you can access a website where you can submit your favorite name for this package, but keep in mind that Ford won’t be tolerating any offensive or inappropriate names, so don’t get too cute with it. Here’s what the Blue Oval had to say:
“Black pony badges and black-painted aluminum wheels – In the past, we’ve called it like it was: the Mustang black accent package. But we think this signature package needs a signature name to match. So, we’re turning to a place known for good ideas and opinions: the Internet. We want to hear your name ideas for the Mustang black accent package.”
“Oh, and by the way, we will not be including any offensive or inappropriate names, so please keep them family-friendly. Or else we’ll tell your mom.”
At this point, it’s unclear whether the package will feature just black badges and black wheels. We wouldn’t be surprised to see some additional black accent trim, maybe some black mirror casings, resulting in a “stealthier” look.
Speaking of which, there actually is a Stealth Edition Mustang out there for this 2022 model year – wearing what has been dubbed the Stealth Edition Appearance Package, which you can only get for the EcoBoost Premium variant. This package adds black badging, a body-color rear wing, black mirror casings and black 19-inch alloy wheels.
We’re definitely curious to see how this recently-teased signature black accent package will differ from the Stealth Edition Appearance Package.