Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drags BMW M4 Competition, Someone Gets Walked. Badly!

Perhaps people have gotten sick of the overused “America vs. Import” trope. So, maybe it is best to have a traditional drag and roll race encounter taking place on neutral, unprepped soil. That way it might get a little more even.
Whenever a foreign car owner loses a straight-line acceleration battle against an American muscle car, the first argument would be the latter is specially tuned from the factory to take full advantage of the prepped surfaces of U.S. dragstrips. But let us take away that benefit.
Then, let us give the mike to Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, who again has prepared an extremely cool, menacing encounter between two different, clashing philosophies. This time around, one of America’s darlings, the 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, meets the quirky yet feisty German sports car epitome: BMW’s 2022 M4 Competition.
And never mind the humongous (double coffin) kidney grille, as the Bavarian is black enough to make it almost invisible. More importantly, we need to look at the technical specifications (from the 2:22 mark) after we hear the ICE music of twin-turbo six cylinders and supercharged V8 madness during the initial exhaust sound check at 0:44.
Then, and only after musing about the horsepower difference when balanced against the massive weight contrast, can we direct our attention toward the first dig race that kicks off at the 3:40 minute mark. They say that BMWs are universally underrated and that M4 Comps have way more power than advertised. Alas, that made little to no difference even on the unprepped surface of this windy Canadian location, and – for once – the title piece was in no way related to any type of bait.
Instead, the GT500 driver achieved a couple of great launches (this Shelby generation is notoriously hard to nail from a dig) and simply wiped the floor clean with its Bavarian foe. On neutral ground, on an unprepped surface, and with a worthy adversary – this is the right way to prove a muscle car’s real worth against import competitors, for sure. Oh, and let us not forget about the 50 kph/30 mph roll race from the five-minute mark, as the M4 got badly walked a third time…
