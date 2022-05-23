This $9K Upgrade Will Give Your Ford Mustang GT 750 HP, Know Any Hellcats to Challenge?

Turning your V8-powered muscle car into something that could give blue-blooded machines a run for their money doesn’t necessarily have to cost you an arm and a leg. Assuming, of course, that you know your way around the oily bits, and are not afraid of elbow grease.
Thus, meet the upgrade that could give your Ford Mustang GT as much power as the coveted Shelby GT500. It is a supercharger kit, in case you haven’t figured it out, which comes from Roush, and fits the 2022 model year pony car from the Dearborn company. It is offered at $8,995, with free shipping, and it’s not approved for sale nor installation in California, or other states that require an EO number.
Want to talk numbers? Okay, that would be 750 horsepower and 670 pound-feet (908 Nm) of torque produced at the crank of the 5.0-liter V8 with the Roush supercharger kit installed. Compared to the stock offering, that is 300 hp and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) more. The kit meets the new Tier 3 Emission Standards, the tuner claims, features a full-face low temperature radiator, and it is compatible with both manual and automatic vehicles.
Optimized for 93-octane fuel, but compatible with premium gas too, the upgrade is accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty, whichever comes first. Nonetheless, in order to enjoy the warranty, you will have to have it installed by an ASE-certified technician, so there go more Benjamins. The tuner hasn’t said how much they’re charging for the installation, but the answer is probably one phone call, or email, away.
If you want something hotter, and have the funds to back it up, then you could buy a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine that used to power a modern-day Mustang Shelby GT500. We found one for grabs last week online, advertised for $41.5K, which came from a car that had nearly 23,800 miles (38,300 km) on the odo. You can check out that story here, but first, you may want to scroll back up and take a closer look at the pictures accompanying this one.
