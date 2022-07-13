1966 Caprice Proves You Can’t Kill a Classic Chevy by Parking It Under the Clear Sky

Back in 1958, Chevrolet launched the Impala as the top version of the Bel Air, with the car eventually becoming a major hit only a few years later.
In the mid-‘60s, the GM brand tried the very same strategy with the Caprice. The nameplate was introduced during the model year 1965 as a version of the Impala. Still, it was promoted to a stand-alone series only a year later.
The first-generation Caprice, however, came to be in 1966 when the car was promoted to a stand-alone series whose primary purpose was to make a name for itself. And at some level, it didn’t disappoint, though the full-size models continued to be Chevy’s number one superstar anyway.
The model you see in the pics is part of the first Caprice series as well, though the images pretty much speak for themselves. It’s a rough example of the first-ever Caprice. Unfortunately, the restoration is going to be a heck of a project.
But this doesn’t necessarily mean this Caprice is ready to give up on dreaming, so it’s now listed on eBay by seller lew6t9, trying to find a new home where a complete overhaul can take place.
The car has clearly been parked under the clear sky for quite some time, so the metal obviously exhibits the typical rust issues. But the good news is the engine is still there – this Caprice was born (and still comes) with a 327 (5.3-liter) V8, but it’s no longer running.
The interior looks rather rough, and it could end up becoming the most challenging part of the restoration.
The selling price is currently unknown, as the auction has already reached $1,100, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked. The bidding is projected to come to an end in some 4 days, so it remains to be seen if this otherwise neat Caprice ends up getting another chance.
