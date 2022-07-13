1967 Corvette Last on the Road 40 Years Ago Tries to Impress With Unexpected Engine Work

Chevrolet produced close to 23,000 Corvettes for the model year 1967, and just as expected, the convertible was the king of the show with nearly 14,500 units.
The coupe accounted for only 8,500 Vettes sold during this model year, but this wasn’t necessarily surprising given the popularity of the convertible was on the rise.
When it comes to engines, the number one choice was the base 327 (5.3-liter) with 350 horsepower, and the very same powerplant was also installed on the ’67 Corvette you see here. However, the original engine is no longer in the car, as a previous owner performed a swap that’s not necessarily bad news.
In charge of putting the wheels in motion today is a 1965 327 with 300 horsepower, and the good news is the engine is running perfectly today. This is because, despite the car sitting since 1980, the Corvette has already received some restoration work, with the V8 rebuilt a year ago.
It was running perfectly on the engine standard, eBay seller elpasoconnection says, so in theory, it’s now ready to bring this Corvette back to its original glory days.
At the same time, the Vette is also pretty much complete, with some parts likely coming in the trunk or separately. But of course, don’t expect everything to be in perfect shape, especially given the decades in storage the car has been forced to deal with.
It’s pretty clear the Corvette requires a full restoration from one end to another, but given the engine is already in tip-top shape, the main concern should be the metal on the car. It doesn’t necessarily look bad, and based on the provided photos, the rust isn’t by any means a concern on this project.
The pricing, on the other hand, could end up becoming one. The seller is willing to let the car for nearly $43,000, though some other offers might also be considered.
