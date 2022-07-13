1959 Chevrolet Brookwood Looks Like a Mysterious Barn Find Fighting for Life

The Brookwood wasn’t necessarily the most popular car in the United States in its two tenures on the market, but even so, people who needed a stylish wagon ended up loving the full-size Chevy model.
Thanks to its obvious ties with the Impala, the Brookwood generated a lot of buzzes right from 1958 when it was launched as a mid-sized priced wagon. It was then refreshed in 1959 when the GM brand launched the second-generation model, but the Brookwood was eventually abandoned at the end of the model year 1961 when the wagon became a part of other series, such as the Bel Air and the Impala.
What we have here is a 1959 Brookwood that’s still looking good despite what’s likely a long time of sitting, possibly in some sort of garage or barn.
Make no mistake, this wagon is a very rough project that seems to require a lot of work to get back on the road. But on the other hand, it still appears to be doable, with eBay seller i*find*u*flip claiming the vehicle needs new floor pans and other metal fixes, obviously due to the invasion of rust.
The engine is no longer running, and this is where the mysterious chapter begins. We’re not getting any information on the engine under the hood, and there’s a chance it can no longer be saved, judging from the overall condition of the car.
So if a restmod was precisely what you had in mind, there’s a good chance this is the best option anyway, so with the proper overhaul, this Brookwood could return with more horsepower under the hood and a mint shape.
The digital fight for this Chevy seems to be rather fierce, with no less than 25 bids received so far. However, the top $2,500 offer isn’t high enough to unlock the reserve, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how high the price ends up going.
What we have here is a 1959 Brookwood that’s still looking good despite what’s likely a long time of sitting, possibly in some sort of garage or barn.
Make no mistake, this wagon is a very rough project that seems to require a lot of work to get back on the road. But on the other hand, it still appears to be doable, with eBay seller i*find*u*flip claiming the vehicle needs new floor pans and other metal fixes, obviously due to the invasion of rust.
The engine is no longer running, and this is where the mysterious chapter begins. We’re not getting any information on the engine under the hood, and there’s a chance it can no longer be saved, judging from the overall condition of the car.
So if a restmod was precisely what you had in mind, there’s a good chance this is the best option anyway, so with the proper overhaul, this Brookwood could return with more horsepower under the hood and a mint shape.
The digital fight for this Chevy seems to be rather fierce, with no less than 25 bids received so far. However, the top $2,500 offer isn’t high enough to unlock the reserve, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how high the price ends up going.