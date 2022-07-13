Pristine Looking, One of 64 Skyline GT-R V-Spec N1 Is Up for Grabs

Leave everything behind and go to the bank if you want to make more money on a car while still enjoying it. This Skyline GT-R V-Spec N1 is not just rare; it's a unicorn that was on top of the JDM food chain in the mid-90s.
Nissan introduced the third generation of the Skyline GT-R in 1989. The new model, known as the R32, was a massive surprise since it was designed to win races, which it eventually did. In 1992, the car smashed its competitor on the track and proved successful in both Group-N and Group-A categories. That made the carmaker introduce a new version named V-Spec, an abridged name for Victory-SPECification.
But that was not enough, and Nissan produced a short series of just 64 units of the V-Spec N1 like the one you see here. It was built by the carmaker to get a new racing homologation number, and it was seriously upgraded. While the exterior, painted in a thin layer of Candy White, looks very similar to other GT-Rs, it was more than that; it was a racing car with plates, and that's not an overstatement.
The V-Spec N1 was stripped from the rear windscreen wiper, the air-con, and the ABS. These were things that just added unnecessary weight to a race car, although they were offered as an option. For instance, the example that you see here is fitted with air conditioning to keep you cool but has no radio. The Tristan2k seller didn't specify if the car features ABS or not.
Perhaps the most significant change was under the hood. The twin-turbocharged RB26DETT features steel Garret T25 turbochargers instead of the ceramic-type ones used on the non-N1 versions. That change was made by Nissan since its engineers noticed that the new units were more reliable. Due to a gentleman's agreement, the car was advertised as producing 280 PS (276 hp). Power went in all corners via an ATTESA ET-S all-wheel drive system, and the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) run could have been achieved in about five seconds. Anyway, it's faster than an F-150 SVT Lightning from the same era.
The seller imported the car in 2021, and the odometer shows just a mere 27,000 kilometers (about 17,000 miles), which is excellent news. Moreover, there are no signs of rust, and the interior looks great with its gray velour upholstery. This vehicle could become a garage queen for anyone who cherished it in the Gran Turismo video games from that era or driven on the streets by hard-core enthusiasts at JDM gatherings. Sure, the 13+ seconds for the quarter-mile might not be that impressive nowadays, but its all-wheel steering system and active differentials are not so common on new cars either.
But, if you want to check this vehicle, you should pack and go to Saint Paul, Minnesota and see it for real. Just go to the bank before and check your balance and ask for a loan. Maybe you'll fly there, but the chances of coming back driving are pretty high. Just expect a six-figure price for this V-Spec N1. And the price for it will just go up soon.
