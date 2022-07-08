Wrecked Porsche 911 Turbo Is Worth Two JDMs, Vlogger Yields to Crackhead Deal in San Diego

They say, “a bird in hand is worth two in the bush.” For car YouTuber Adam LZ, a wrecked Porsche 911 Turbo is worth two JDM cars in his garage. If you’ve ever worked on a project car, you understand you’d rather experience the wrath of hell fire than give up your car halfway. Last weekend, Adam was offered two 90s JDM cars for his crashed 911 Turbo project car.

23 photos