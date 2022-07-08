Wrecked Porsche 911 Turbo Is Worth Two JDMs, Vlogger Yields to Crackhead Deal in San Diego

They say, “a bird in hand is worth two in the bush.” For car YouTuber Adam LZ, a wrecked Porsche 911 Turbo is worth two JDM cars in his garage. If you’ve ever worked on a project car, you understand you’d rather experience the wrath of hell fire than give up your car halfway. Last weekend, Adam was offered two 90s JDM cars for his crashed 911 Turbo project car.
After getting home from a flight to Atlanta, the famous car YouTuber got an offer to trade in his project 911 Turbo for two JDM cars. The cars in question aren’t your regular Corollas but a good old classic R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R and a 90s Honda NSX.
The Porsche 911 Turbo is undoubtedly phenomenal, but two 90s JDM classic cars are a steal for a wrecked Porsche. If anything, the Nissan GT-R is one of the most valuable 90s models, doubling in value every hour in the U.S., so much that Manny Khoshbin wants one.
They say when a deal is too good, think twice, and while on the phone with one of his friends, TJ Hunt (another popular car YouTuber), he’s warned that “if something sounds too good to be true, it’s too good to be true.”
Adam LZ still traveled across the country despite all the warning signs to seal the crackhead deal.
“He was all about it and hit me up, offering to trade two cars for the Porsche. My gut reaction was to say no, even though, in my opinion, both of these cars together are worth what the Turbo would be repaired,” he revealed.
As you’d expect, both cars had minor issues. Nothing worth canceling the crackhead deal. However, what sold Adam LZ was the perks of the trade that included valuable hard-to-get parts to sweeten the deal.
After checking out the consignment, the famous car YouTuber knew it was too late to back out. We recommend watching the video below to find out the load of parts (deal sweetener) Adam got with the two JDMs.
