2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Chose Cremation Over Burial, Now It Loiters on the Used Car Market

Some of the wrecked exotics that keep getting listed for grabs are in such horrible condition that no one in their right mind would ever buy them. But since so many of them can be found online at any given time, there must be a market out there that we’re simply unaware of.
Take this Porsche 911 Turbo, or what used to be one anyway, which is advertised on Copart for one of their upcoming auctions. It was made in 2021, had a black paint finish, and can be seen in North Charleston, South Carolina.
That is literally everything that the ad reveals about it, and you do know why, don’t you? That’s right, first of all, it is far from being salvageable, and second, this is Copart we’re talking about, and they’re not exactly famous for describing some of the oddities that get advertised there.
Engulfed in flames at one point, it is now almost unrecognizable. The fire has destroyed everything, from the exterior and cabin to the oily bits. You might as well erase the engine from your mind too, as the hot stuff has transformed it into a pile of mess, and it won’t be powering anything anymore.
An unaltered twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six mill, which is the power unit in question, has 572 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque at 2,250-4,500 rpm bounding off the walls. The Porsche 911 Turbo is a full-blown supercar, with matching performance, as the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint takes a neck-snapping 2.7 seconds, on the condition that you get it with the optional Sport Chrono Package. Flat-out, it will do 199 mph (320 kph).
Pricing for the Coupe starts at $174,300 in the United States, excluding destination, whereas the Cabriolet can be yours from at least $187,100.
