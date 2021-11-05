Now This Is a Ford GT That You Can Finally Afford, Though It Won't Exactly Buff Out

If it wasn’t for the opening pic, you might have thought this is one of those annoying clickbait stories. But it’s not, because what you see is literally what you get, if you decide to buy it, that is.
A quick search online reveals that, usually, the 2005 Ford GTs change hands for well over $400,000, sometimes a bit less if you know where to look, though getting a low mileage example will bump the cost to a cool half a million dollars.
Even though it doesn’t exactly look like a car anymore, let alone a 16-year old Ford GT, this example advertised by Copart is in search of a new home. God only knows what anyone can do with it, because it is far from salvageable, yet we reckon that an artist might turn it into something a bit more interesting. Either that or they can put it on multiple shelves in their garage and brag about owning a GT.
The quoted website says that its estimated retail value was $239,479 before it got totally damaged by fire and that it had a black paint finish. Besides this, we don’t know anything else about it, but if – for whatever reason – you feel the need to check out the wreckage in person, and perhaps take a better look at that severely damaged supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine, then you should know that it is located in Billings, Montana.
Back when it left the factory floor, between 2004 and 2006, the first generation Ford GT was capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 4 seconds, aided by its 550 hp, and could keep going up to 205 mph (330 kph). The quarter-mile was dealt with in 11.8 seconds, which is still impressive, even by today’s standards. And in case you forgot, it came with a good old six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.
Even though it doesn’t exactly look like a car anymore, let alone a 16-year old Ford GT, this example advertised by Copart is in search of a new home. God only knows what anyone can do with it, because it is far from salvageable, yet we reckon that an artist might turn it into something a bit more interesting. Either that or they can put it on multiple shelves in their garage and brag about owning a GT.
The quoted website says that its estimated retail value was $239,479 before it got totally damaged by fire and that it had a black paint finish. Besides this, we don’t know anything else about it, but if – for whatever reason – you feel the need to check out the wreckage in person, and perhaps take a better look at that severely damaged supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine, then you should know that it is located in Billings, Montana.
Back when it left the factory floor, between 2004 and 2006, the first generation Ford GT was capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 4 seconds, aided by its 550 hp, and could keep going up to 205 mph (330 kph). The quarter-mile was dealt with in 11.8 seconds, which is still impressive, even by today’s standards. And in case you forgot, it came with a good old six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.