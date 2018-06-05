This 2005 Ford GT Is Painted In a Color Called “Burn” According to Copart

Once upon a time, the Ford Motor Company and Ferrari clenched fists after Henry Ford II got mad with Enzo Ferrari over a deal that went sour. To make a long story short, Henry II got his revenge by winning Le Mans not once, but four times in a row, proving that the Blue Oval is a name to be reckoned with on the racetrack.

Manufactured in Wixom, Michigan from 2004 to 2006, GT production came to a grinding halt after the 4,038th example rolled off the assembly line. And on a not-too-happy bombshell, the world is one Ford GT shorter than before. Fast-forward to the 2000s, and the GT40 that brought Ford victory at Le Mans in the 1960s provided inspiration for the GT . A mid-engine supercar that combines the glory of the past with the automotive realm of the third millennium, the supercharged V8-powered brawler was and still is a magnificent machine to behold, let alone to drive on full song.But accidents can – and will inevitably – happen. This 2005 model year of the GT is a shadow of its former self, or should we say a heap of metal and ash? Listed on Copart , the car in question burned to a crisp at some point this year, leading to the pile of sorrow you can admire in this story's photo gallery.The VIN mentioned on Copart (1FAFP90S15Y400595) doesn’t offer much in the way of information, but what we do know is that 5 refers to the 2015 model year, the first for the GT. There’s no pricing information or anything like that on Copart, but on the flip side, the color listed on the website is “ burn .”We’re not sure what to make of that naming convention, but the question is, who would pay a single buck for what used to be a 2000s supercar? Adding insult to injury, the vehicle identification number doesn’t include any digit that would allow us to decipher what was the original color of the now-gone GT Manufactured in Wixom, Michigan from 2004 to 2006, GT production came to a grinding halt after the 4,038th example rolled off the assembly line. And on a not-too-happy bombshell, the world is one Ford GT shorter than before.