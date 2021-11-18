Smoking Hot Jeep Wrangler 4xe for Sale, You Won’t Do Much Driving in It, Though

Want to contribute to saving the planet (sort of) while not giving up on the good old internal combustion engine in a vehicle that has some proper off-road credentials? There are a lot of models to choose from, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe.
Nonetheless, if it is high on your shopping list, then you may want to buy it from somewhere else. That’s because even if you outbid everyone else on Copart, you won’t do much driving in it.
In fact, you won’t do any driving, because what you see is literally what you get, namely a wreckage of what used to be a fine electrified American 4x4. The online listing names ‘burn’ as the primary damage, next to an estimated retail value of $62,158, almost $11,000 more than the official MSRP Stateside, which is how much such a ride would cost you in top-notch condition.
Far from being salvageable, this 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe can be found in Phoenix, Arizona, parked in the dirt, next to other damaged rides. The flames may have been strong enough to destroy everything, but it is still recognizable as a Jeep Wrangler, so an artist with enough time on their hands and an open mind could be able to turn it into a piece worthy of a museum. Either that or a custom buggy, assuming that the structure can still be worked with.
A brand new Wrangler 4xe would set you back at least $51,225, excluding destination. It can travel for 370 miles (595 km) in total, including 21 miles (34 km) in complete silence, and is offered in the Sahara, Rubicon, and High Altitude trim levels. Power comes from a 2.0-liter four-pot and two electric motors that work together to deliver a combined output of 375 hp and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque.
