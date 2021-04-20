Spaceship With Fancy APPLE Power Could Reach Saturn in One Year, Pluto in Four

Fire-Damaged 2005 Ford GT Wreck Doesn’t Look Salvageable

A total of 1,350 examples of the Ford GT will be produced until 2022, which makes the second generation a very rare breed. Be that as it may, the first-generation Ford GT is rare too because 4,038 were ever made. 11 photos



That kind of greenback for a pile of twisted metal is wishful thinking at best, more so if you analyze the pictures in detail. It’s almost impossible to tell the front of the vehicle apart from the rear, every single wheel is damaged, the powerplant is done for, and the six-speed manual can’t be fixed.



Offered with a California title and currently located in Montana, the mid-engined supercar may be turned into a glorified piece of furniture by whoever bids the most. A coffee table from the 5.4-liter supercharged V8 would be glorious, although not as glorious as the said engine on full tilt.



Not only does it bring up memories of Le Mans domination, but the GT was one of the fastest production vehicles you could buy in the mid-2000s. The Ford Motor Company combined a four-valve-per-cylinder V8 with a screw-type supercharger for 550 horsepower (558 PS) at 6,500 rpm and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) at 4,500 rpm, figures that eclipse Italian exotics that include the Ferrari 430 Scuderia and V10-engined Lamborghini Gallardo.



One of the most celebrated production vehicles from the Blue Oval, the GT also received a roadster iteration with the help of the aftermarket. Ford and Mark Gerisch of Genaddi Design Group replaced the fixed-head roof with a three-piece removable hard top that can be swapped for a soft top.



Only 38 examples were produced in total, and one of them was sold for a whopping $595,900 by RK Motors Charlotte earlier this year. For reference, the GT typically changes owners for more than $265,000 while the 2021 model starts at $450,000 before destination charge and optional extras.

