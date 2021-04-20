1970 Pontiac GTO 455 HO Parked for Too Many Years Gets a Second Chance

Do Exploding Starships Go to Valhalla? Here’s a Video to Make You All Emotional

For many people out there, the debut of the 455 HO V8 long-stroke engine in 1970 was the Pontiac GTO they’ve been waiting for since 1965 when GM decided that the highest this series could go was 400 cubic inches. 13 photos



The GTO that you’re looking at right here is one of the models that were born with this hefty engine, though as you’ll learn in a few seconds, the car comes with both good news and bad news. Let’s start with the good news.



The car left the factory painted in Palladium Silver and sporting a black interior, and while it received several obvious visual changes throughout its lifetime, the amount of rust on it, at least the one that's noticeable in the photos, still seems to allow for a total restoration.



According to the



In addition, it comes with PHS documentation confirming it was a well-optioned model, so if you’re planning a restoration, this is something that adds extra value at the end of the project.



The bad news is the



If you want to check out the GTO in person, it's parked in Mendon, Massachusetts. Should you decide to take it home and be the one to give it a second chance, be ready to pay $15,000 for it.

