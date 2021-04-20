TFL's 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor Detailed, Including $19,315 Worth of Options

Although it doesn’t sound as inspiring as the first generation, the 2017 to 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor is one seriously capable truck. The Fast Lane has one, and the crew's pickup will soon be replaced by the all-new model.
As they’re waiting for the order books to open next month, the peeps at TFL decided to detail the weekend warrior one last time. Andre Smirnov starts the following video by talking about pricing, namely $77,100, including $1,595 for destination and delivery plus $19,315 worth of optional extras.
Painted in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and specified with the more spacious of two available cabins, the Raptor rocks 450 horsepower, 510 pound-feet (691 Nm) of torque, six cylinders, a couple of turbos, and the 10R80 automatic transmission co-developed by Ford and General Motors.
The two-pane moonroof is another nice touch, along with the 802A Luxury equipment group that used to retail at $10,920 for the 2020 model year. What do you get for that considerable amount of greenback? Well, the list includes B&O premium audio, a 360-degree camera system, 10-way powered front seats with heating and memory, and the 4.10 front-axle diff.
802A Luxury goodies further consist of a foldable extender for the bed, a tailgate step, forged-aluminum wheels, a bedliner and a divider, the power-retractable rear window, blind-spot monitoring, and second-row heated seats. Owned for about six months and approximately 5,600 miles (9,012 kilometers), The Fast Lane’s Raptor also packs a heated steering wheel that can’t be activated or deactivated without using the multimedia system.
Andre is much obliged to showcase the inflatable rear seatbelts too, which provide better cushioning in the event of an accident. Rear-seat passengers are also provided two USB 2.0 ports and a 400-watt/110-volt power outlet.
The carbon fiber package really makes the interior pop, and the front seats provide sufficient bolstering to boot. The beadlock-capable wheels “make the truck look really purposeful and tough” as per Andre, and the remote-operated tailgate can be lowered at the press of a button on the key fob.
On that note, 2017 to 2020 models are certain to get a little more affordable in the coming months as the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor starts rolling into U.S. showrooms. Next year, the recipe will be improved by the V8-engined Raptor R that may feature the supercharged engine of the Shelby GT500.
