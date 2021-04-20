2022 Ford Evos Won't Replace Fusion in the U.S, Mondeo in Europe

Photographed on many occasions testing in Europe and the United States, the Evos crossover-wagon mélange won’t be offered on the Old Continent or North America. Those are the words of Mike Levine, who is adamant that Ford won’t offer the crosswagon outside of the Chinese market.
The question is, what is the Blue Oval going to do in the mid-size segment going forward? Relying on the likes of the Edge and Explorer isn’t exactly an inspired choice, more so if you take a look at the ever-popular Outback.
Subaru moves hundreds of thousands every single year in the United States, and the consumer doesn’t even question the SUV advertising that simply isn’t correct. The Outback is and has always been an all-wheel-drive station wagon, and it’s a versatile one of those given the impressive sales volume.
The communications manager at Ford in North America didn’t offer any explanation about the Evos’ regional availability, which is all the more curious in these utility vehicle-driven times. Because it’s based on the C2 vehicle architecture of the Focus, Bronco Sport, and Kuga (a.k.a Escape in the United States of America), the Dearborn-based automaker could easily prepare an American or European production facility for Evos production.
Whatever the reason for this reticence may be, hundreds of thousands of potential customers will miss out on a low-slung utility vehicle with a lot of desirable features. These include the 3.6-feet-wide display that spans almost the entire width of the dashboard, over-the-air firmware updates, SYNC+ 2.0, and the Ford Motor Company’s first-ever Virtual Personal Assistant.
The Evos further sweetens the deal with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder engine and BlueCruise, the automaker’s driver-assist technology suite that rivals Super Cruise from General Motors and Autopilot from Tesla.
Evos is for customers in China only. There are no current plans to offer it elsewhere.— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) April 19, 2021