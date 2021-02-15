2022 Ford Fusion “Evos” Crossover Station Wagon Spied Testing in the U.S.

April 2018 is when Ford reported a $1.7 billion profit for the first quarter of that year and an industry-shaking plan. More specifically, the Blue Oval told investors that every car in the U.S. lineup except for the Mustang would be discontinued in favor of sport utility vehicles and pickups.
The Ford Motor Company explained this development through “declining consumer demand and product profitability,” which is understandable because everyone wants a brand-new Bronco over a Fusion. Be that as it may, the Fusion will come back as a Subaru Outback-rivaling crosswagon.
Evos is expected to be the name of the newcomer based on multiple trademark filings, and the latest spy shots reveal quite a tall roofline compared to the intermediate sedan it replaces. Pictured cold-weather testing in the United States of America, the prototype is camouflaged from head to toe, although many components appear to be ready for production.
The LED daytime running lights are matched with LED taillights, roof rails, a two-piece panoramic sunroof with a power-operated front panel, and red brake calipers are featured, along with a shark-fin antenna and high ground clearance. Don’t be fooled by the camouflage on the rear end and window because the Evos features a coupe-style rake based on previous photos.
Like the Bronco Sport, Escape, and Focus, the replacement for the Fusion and Euro-spec Mondeo will ride on what Ford calls the C2. A modular platform developed for transverse applications, the scalable architecture will be utilized by the Maverick unibody pickup truck as well.
An eight-speed automatic transmission will be standard in the Evos, but knowing the Ford Motor Company, Intelligent All-Wheel Drive will be optionally available. Marketed as iAWS by the Dearborn-based automaker, this AWD system improves handling and traction by monitoring the wheel speed, rate of acceleration, throttle pedal position, and steering wheel angle.
In terms of engine choices, I’m afraid that Ford will offer a three-cylinder turbo as standard. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost develops 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet (258 Nm) of torque, representing slightly better figures than the 2.5-liter i-VCT in the Fusion. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost would be my guess for the only alternative; the four-cylinder turbo that offers 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet (373 Nm) of torque in the Bronco Sport.
