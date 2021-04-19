Ford Evos “Crosswagon” Debuts to Signal New Future for Fusion/Mondeo Lines

It’s been a while since we’ve enjoyed a big influx of premieres caused by a traditional auto show, so the upcoming Auto Shanghai (public days are from April 21st to 28th) is a welcome break from the new normal. And just about everyone is keen on taking advantage of the venue, it seems, including the Blue Oval.
We’ve already seen what sustainable mobility is all about with the high-riding Mercedes-Benz EQB or the funky three-row Volkswagen ID.6, but this time around, Ford is trying to be futuristic in a different way.
The company has finally debuted the highly anticipated and much-discussed Evos crossover/station wagon that will herald a new direction for the retired Fusion and (soon to be axed) Mondeo sedan lines.
Although the Blue Oval directly calls it part of the SUV breed, the lines are eternally blurred at least in terms of styling, so we might see the advent of a new niche that we’ll tentatively call the crosswagon alternative.
As far as we know, the Chinese-spec Evos is part of the company’s China 2.0 plan (which mostly focuses on electrification, with the local Mustang Mach-E and the Escape PHEV SUV), as well as the hero model for the brand’s “Progressive Energy in Strength.” The latter is a styling philosophy that’s said to be “aligned with Chinese aesthetics.”
Rumored, leaked, photographed by spies, rendered on countless occasions, the Evos doesn’t hide too many surprises in terms of exterior design. Frankly, we don’t have an issue with the styling coming to Europe and North America as it is even though we have a little reserve since the official gallery doesn’t show the rear as well.
On the other hand, the cockpit literally hides a massive surprise in the form of a 3.6-feet (1.1-meter) wide digital screen that spans almost the entire width of the cabin. It’s a dashboard treatment we’ve seen from other premium brands (take Mercedes’s MBUX Hyperscreen, for example) but didn’t expect from a mass-market OEM too soon.
Ford uses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 4k touch screen with a whopping 27-inch diagonal to create the new experience, promising neat integration of the all-new Fully Networked Vehicle E/E architecture, SYNC+ 2.0, as well as its first Virtual Personal Assistant.
Interestingly, the Evos also features the new BlueCruise SAE Level 2 driver-assist technology. That means that China will also be getting the hands-free operation associated with the Hands-Free Blue Zones (mapped sections of divided highways that were surveyed by Ford).
