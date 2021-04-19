2021 Ford Bronco Order Holder Is Already Flipping Two Broncos for $90k and $80k

More on this:

1 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands and Wildtrack Side by Side Focuses on Subtle Diversity

2 Ford Evos “Crosswagon” Debuts to Signal New Future for Fusion/Mondeo Lines

3 TFL Tests the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport's Acceleration, Hits 60 MPH in 7.26 Seconds

4 Supercharged Shelby GT350 Reaction Video Is All About the Big Smiles

5 1972 Ford Bronco Hides GM Surprise Under the Hood to Go Along With 20-Inchers