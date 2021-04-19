2021 Ford Bronco Order Holder Is Already Flipping Two Broncos for $90k and $80k

The Jeep Wrangler's biggest rival since forever is right around the corner. Job 1 production for the all-new Bronco is May 3rd, and owners of the body-on-frame SUV have received build dates as early as May.
With close to 200,000 reservations and more than 100,000 firm orders for the first model year, dealership markups will be a huge problem for the all-new Bronco. A few soon-to-be owners have already started to flip their yet-to-be-made utility vehicles, too, including a certain individual with two range-topping configurations under his belt: a Wildtrak and a First Edition.
Listed on Facebook Marketplace at $80,000 and $90,000 in California, these Broncos actually retail at $49,475 and $61,605 on the automaker's website. Even if you add some optional extras and the destination charge, it’s easy to understand how much greenback is on the line here.
“Demand is so high, the majority of 2021 orders will be produced in 2022 and dealers won’t have any Broncos available for sale until model year 2021 production orders have shipped,” said the two-order holder. He also mentions that VIN 001 of the First Edition was auctioned for $1.2 million, which is incorrect because VIN 001 sold for $1.075 million, including commission.
Given how many people want the midsize SUV with pickup underpinnings in their driveways as soon as possible, this kind of speculation will be the norm in the coming months. The only question one has to answer before committing approximately $30,000 over the sticker price is rather simple. Can I wait another year for delivery? My suggestion is hell yes because $30,000 is a whole lot of hard-earned bucks that you'll lose anyway with depreciation.
Another very good reason for taking your sweet time about it concerns the dealer markups, which will probably go away for the 2022 model year. And finally, the Ford Motor Company announced that a manual-compatible Sasquatch Package is on the horizon as well. Why does the stick shift matter that much over the 10-speed automatic transmission?
Well, the seven-speed manual offers a crawler gear with a ratio of 6.588 to 1. Pair that crawler gear with the 3.06-to-1 low gear of the transfer case and the final drive of 4.70 to 1, and you’ll get 94.7 to 1 for the most off-road scenarios out there. In this setup, Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained estimates the amount of torque sent to the wheels at 29,372 pound-feet (39,823 Nm) compared to 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) at the crankshaft.
