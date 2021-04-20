Choose Your Blue Oval Review: 1967 Revology Shelby GT350 or 2021 Mustang Mach 1

We have already seen what happens when the brand new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 hits both the street and the famous Willow Springs racetrack, so another vlogger review might be a bit superfluous. But let’s have it anyway because we’re going to put things into a classic perspective with a little help from the guys over at Revology Cars.
Before going to the comments section and slapping us with a reply like “it’s rather pointless to showcase both a brand-new Mustang and an old Shelby that was turned modern by a restomod company,” may we kindly remind you that April 17th marked the ‘Stang’s 57th anniversary.
After all, we just featured a 1974 Plymouth ‘Cuda for apparently no reason at all other than its 383ci conversion. Except the Barracuda was introduced just 16 days before the Mustang, so April is good for celebrating this muscle car’s birthday as well. Now, with serious reasoning out of the way, let’s indulge in our little tribute to the world’s highest-selling sports car.
First up comes the classic because the elderly should always have priority (that’s also the order we embedded the two videos below). It’s Revology’s 80th Mustang build, a 1967 Shelby GT350 that has been turned into a thoroughly modern car with classic looks. Naturally, it doesn’t come cheap, so one might want to make sure there’s at least $200k in the bank account before giving these specialists a call.
Although it’s equipped with a naturally aspirated 460-hp Coyote V8, this Rapid Red with Raven Black LeMans stripes is a customer example, so it’s only understandable why the review is entirely chill and relaxed.
We do love the way the Rapid Red (a 2020 Mustang color) befits the vintage lines, though, while the interior is all dressed up in black Porsche Nappa leather, laser-cut brushed aluminum trim, and rocks a T-56XL stick shift for the driving part (from the 2:16 mark).
Next comes the crazy-geeky team from TheStraightPipes YouTube channel, which doesn’t have to concern itself with such limitations. After all, we’ve grown used to vloggers hooning both cars that belong to their garage, not just the automaker’s parking lot.
They’re all a bunch of Blue Oval freaks, though, which comes out in the best possible way from the 3:15 mark when everyone wishes the Mustang a (belated) Happy Birthday! And by that, we mean through Fox Body, Mach 1, and Shelby GT500KR donuts and a casual line lock for good measure.
