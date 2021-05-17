The Story of the Original Mustang: The Big Block Era Begins (1967–1968)

Burned Down 2021 McLaren GT Is Really Pushing the Notion of “Car Sale”

Here’s to hoping you like your supercars a lovely shade of BURN and as useless as possible because someone is selling just that. On the bright side, it’s probably the cheapest entry into the McLaren owners’ club. 9 photos



Copart items often make headlines, whether it’s because they’re for Copart, the place where dead cars go for a second shot at life as spare parts, is now featuring what is probably the cheapest McLaren in the world. The listing describes it as 2021 McLaren GT, but there’s really no telling what model it was before it was almost entirely consumed by fire.Again, burned cars are not that uncommon on the site, but this is probably going for some kind of record of just how badly a vehicle can be destroyed by a fire and still make the subject of a “car sale.” In fact, it’s taking the notion of “car sale” and running with it—until it’s completely out of sight.The McLaren will be part of an upcoming lot. It’s selling out of Houston, Texas, and is said to have been a 2021 model with an estimated retail value of $212,000. Once a rear-wheel-drive supercar powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, it’s now mildly recognizable as a McLaren by the wheels, the tailpipes, and the rear diffuser. Other than that, you’re basically getting a pile of melted carbon fiber.Unintentionally funny, the listing notes primary damage as “Burn,” while secondary damage is listed as “All over.” The current color is “Burn,” and there’s nothing you can do about that. You will not be getting keys to your new “ride,” the listing adds.Copart items often make headlines, whether it’s because they’re for just-released vehicles totaled after just a few hundred miles or for rarities . This McLaren gets to stand in a category of its own: the cheapest and most useless McLaren in the world, the one that will redefine the very notion of a car.

