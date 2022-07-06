Manny Khoshbin Gets Behind the Wheel of a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R For the First Time

While he’s not ready to add a Nissan to his collection just yet, Manny Khoshbin had the opportunity to test drive one, a Skyline R34 GT-R. But it came with quite a surprise inside: left-hand drive.
At the beginning of the video, Manny Khoshbin admits he knows his stuff when it comes to hypercars, given all his motorized possessions. But he is not very familiar with “older, Japanese, modified, super rare cars.” So, that was about to change.
The real estate mogul loves his cars, but he also buys them based on whether they’d make a good investment, and this is exactly what he thinks of an older Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, claiming they are “great investments.” The owner of the Nissan in the video had purchased it for just over $200k and turned it into a car worth over $500k.
After checking it out, Khoshbin wanted to be a passenger because he didn't know the car. But then he decided to give it a try and test drive it, anyway, and had quite a thrill behind the wheel.
Besides the fact that he got to test drive a Nissan Skyline GT-R, he also got to experience driving from the seat on the right side, because the supercar had the steering wheel on the left, which he noted it feels “very awkward.” Because of that, while driving, instead of using his blinkers, Khoshbin turned on the windshield wipers by mistake.
According to the owner, the vehicle in question comes with a stock engine that puts out “only” 500 wheel horsepower. However, when he finally pressed the gas pedal, Khoshbin called it a “rocket.” The car still had its original 1999 paint, but the owner, Marc, had added some modifications, including some green carbon fiber for the mirrors and the rear wing.
After a while though, he decided to switch to the passenger side so he could see “how this car can be driven.” And he did have a great time, although he was shocked (and scared) by how fast it accelerated.
This is not the first time Khoshbin features a car he doesn’t own in a video on his YouTube channel. It looks like the real estate mogul is trying to diversify his content and test drives powerful cars owned by his followers. In the past, it was a Rivian R1T, and now it was a Nissan. Who knows what he’ll drive next?
The real estate mogul loves his cars, but he also buys them based on whether they’d make a good investment, and this is exactly what he thinks of an older Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, claiming they are “great investments.” The owner of the Nissan in the video had purchased it for just over $200k and turned it into a car worth over $500k.
After checking it out, Khoshbin wanted to be a passenger because he didn't know the car. But then he decided to give it a try and test drive it, anyway, and had quite a thrill behind the wheel.
Besides the fact that he got to test drive a Nissan Skyline GT-R, he also got to experience driving from the seat on the right side, because the supercar had the steering wheel on the left, which he noted it feels “very awkward.” Because of that, while driving, instead of using his blinkers, Khoshbin turned on the windshield wipers by mistake.
According to the owner, the vehicle in question comes with a stock engine that puts out “only” 500 wheel horsepower. However, when he finally pressed the gas pedal, Khoshbin called it a “rocket.” The car still had its original 1999 paint, but the owner, Marc, had added some modifications, including some green carbon fiber for the mirrors and the rear wing.
After a while though, he decided to switch to the passenger side so he could see “how this car can be driven.” And he did have a great time, although he was shocked (and scared) by how fast it accelerated.
This is not the first time Khoshbin features a car he doesn’t own in a video on his YouTube channel. It looks like the real estate mogul is trying to diversify his content and test drives powerful cars owned by his followers. In the past, it was a Rivian R1T, and now it was a Nissan. Who knows what he’ll drive next?