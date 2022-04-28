Car Collector Manny Khoshbin Is Not a Truck Guy, Tries Out the 2022 Rivian R1T, Loves It

Manny Khoshbin, real estate mogul and car collector, doesn’t own an SUV or a pickup truck. But if there’s something that might change his mind is the 2022 Rivian R1T, which he test-drove and absolutely loved.
In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Manny Khoshbin doesn’t flaunt one of his extremely expensive cars, but gets to experience a Rivian R1T owned by a fan.
He begins the video by joking that it's faster than his Pagani Huayra and half of his garage, but also by giving a little bit of background on the 2022 Rivian R1T. The range-topper is the Quad-Motor AWD, which comes with all-wheel drive and is powered by four electric motors, one for each wheel. According to the manufacturer, the motors powering the front axle give out 415 horsepower (421 ps) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) and the rear ones put out 420 horsepower (426 ps) and 495 lb-ft (671 hp) of torque for a total of 835 horsepower (847 ps) and 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm).
With figures like these, the electric vehicle, which is suitable for both on- and off-road, can reach 60 mph (96 kph) as quickly as three seconds, which says a lot given that it weighs 7,000 lbs (3,175 kg). The R1T with four motors and the 180 kWh battery pack has an estimated EPA range of 314 mi (505 km).
Joking that it looks like “something out of Mars” and a “Hummer marrying a Tesla,” Khoshbin couldn’t have been more impressed with all the “toys” that come with the electric pickup truck.
The rightful owner of the pickup is Aiden Brutman, who came over to let Manny take it out for a spin. He gave the real estate tycoon a full tour of the truck. Brutman pointed out the charging point under the headlights, the front trunk with a false floor which creates more storage space, a flashlight hidden in the driver’s door, and more.
Behind the passenger's doors, there’s a gear tunnel that goes all the way through to the other side. The vehicle's door can also become a seat if you need a short rest. The bed has an automatic tonneau cover that slides automatically, and underneath the bed, there’s more storage for the spare tire (or just storage space, if you need even more). An air compressor is also present and it might come in handy when off-roading.
While driving the Rivian R1T, the car collector explained he used to own a Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x4², but he sold it because it didn’t fit into his garage. He did add that he put a deposit on an electric Hummer, though. Manny praised the Rivian R1T, saying that it drives smoothly and called his adventure behind its wheel a “different driving experience.”
“I’m not a truck person, but I’m liking it,” Khoshbin said, at one point during the video, and what is there not to like?
