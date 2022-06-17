Manny Khoshbin Has Four Porsches Upcoming, Calls Porsche "So Versatile"

Manny Khoshbin’s most recent episode on his YouTube channel is all about Porsche: he’s driving one while talking about the four exciting new models that he will receive in the near future.
Real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin loves fast, powerful, expensive cars. And, although he doesn’t have much information on whether he’ll be able to get his Mercedes-AMG One and drive it in the U.S., that isn’t the only car he’s expecting.
Khoshbin has four Porsches to come, and he tells all about it while going for a joy ride in his yellow Porsche 911 GT3.
At the beginning of the video, the real estate mogul is checking out the 911 GT3 RS at the Nürburgring, and he can’t be more excited about it, sharing that he “can’t wait to spec his actual car.”
With that in mind, he takes us on a ride in his Porsche 911 GT3, which we’ve previously seen on several occasions. And he has not one, not two, but FOUR Porsches coming in the near future, and he gives all the details about them.
First, there’s the latest GT3 RS, which he couldn’t be more excited about. He shares that he loves all about it, “the detail in the hood, the wing, which keeps getting bigger every year.” He adds that “just when you think Porsche can’t push the limits, every year they keep improving these GT3.” Khoshbin calls the GT3 RS "a monster, love the new hood, seems like every year Porsche is doing a bigger wing on the back, which I love."
Then, it’s the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which he calls “another amazing car” and he obviously has to have it. He also has the 911 Sport Classic coming up, which he says that it “looks classic with modern-day beast technology.” He even thinks about customizing it with a blue exterior and two-tone brown leather for the cabin.
Last, but not least is the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition, which will be a super limited edition of only 750 units, and he has his name down for it, adding that “I love limited production cars.” Which everyone knows.
He also calls Porsche “so versatile,” for being able to go from cruise to “a little bit aggressive, have some fun, and then go back to cruising mode.”
Khoshbin has four Porsches to come, and he tells all about it while going for a joy ride in his yellow Porsche 911 GT3.
At the beginning of the video, the real estate mogul is checking out the 911 GT3 RS at the Nürburgring, and he can’t be more excited about it, sharing that he “can’t wait to spec his actual car.”
With that in mind, he takes us on a ride in his Porsche 911 GT3, which we’ve previously seen on several occasions. And he has not one, not two, but FOUR Porsches coming in the near future, and he gives all the details about them.
First, there’s the latest GT3 RS, which he couldn’t be more excited about. He shares that he loves all about it, “the detail in the hood, the wing, which keeps getting bigger every year.” He adds that “just when you think Porsche can’t push the limits, every year they keep improving these GT3.” Khoshbin calls the GT3 RS "a monster, love the new hood, seems like every year Porsche is doing a bigger wing on the back, which I love."
Then, it’s the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which he calls “another amazing car” and he obviously has to have it. He also has the 911 Sport Classic coming up, which he says that it “looks classic with modern-day beast technology.” He even thinks about customizing it with a blue exterior and two-tone brown leather for the cabin.
Last, but not least is the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition, which will be a super limited edition of only 750 units, and he has his name down for it, adding that “I love limited production cars.” Which everyone knows.
He also calls Porsche “so versatile,” for being able to go from cruise to “a little bit aggressive, have some fun, and then go back to cruising mode.”