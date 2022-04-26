Guess Which Upcoming Hypercar Tops Manny Khoshbin's List

Real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin loves (and knows) his cars. But he is also up to date with some of the highly anticipated upcoming hypercars, and he has a top-four list to prove it.
Manny Khoshbin, businessman and car enthusiast, hosts a garage filled with expensive models. There, you can find nine (yes, you’ve read that right) Mercedes-Benz SLR McLarens and a handful of limited editions. The list of ultra rare cars includes a Bugatti Veyron Rembrandt Edition, a Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition, a McLaren P1, a McLaren Speedtail, and a Pagani Huayra Hermes Edition.
And the real estate tycoon has his eyes set on what other high-performance cars are there and has a list of upcoming models which will be produced in limited numbers. In a recent post on his social media account, the YouTuber shared his top four upcoming 2023/ 2024 new releases that will put out between 1,000 and 1,600 horsepower. Spoiler alert: he's bought every single one of them.
We’ll leave his top choice till the end and start with his fourth option: the Koenigsegg Jesko. This one will get 1,603 horsepower (1,625 ps) and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) of torque (on E85 fuel), and “only” 1,262 horsepower (1,280 ps) on standard fuel. The Jesko has an estimated top speed of over 300 mph (483 kph). Production will stop after 75 models. This wouldn’t be the first time he gets behind the wheel of one of the Swedish brand’s cars, because he used to own a Koenigsegg Agera RS Phoenix.
Khoshbin’s third choice is the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG One, with Formula 1-inspired technology. While he was awaiting delivery for the delayed One, he received the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition and he absolutely loved it. The three-pointed star marque will produce 275 units of the AMG One and each has a starting price of $2.75 million.
In the second spot, the real estate mogul placed an Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, which is AMG One’s direct competition. It will be extremely limited, as the British manufacturer will build just 85 units. So far, the businessman hasn’t owned an Aston Martin, but he revealed he ordered the Valkyrie Spider in a video posted seven months ago. Powered by a Formula 1-inspired 6.5-liter hybrid V12 Cosworth engine and an electric motor, it will come with 1,060 hp (1,076 ps). With its roof up, the hybrid has a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph) speed and 205 mph (329 kph) with the roof down.
The most exciting upcoming hypercar in Khoshbin’s opinion is not surprising in the least. We all know how much he loves his Bugattis, so there wasn’t much of an alternative. His top-of-the-list hypercar is a Bugatti Bolide, which will be put in motion by the Bugatti W16 quad-turbocharged engine and will develop 1,578 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque. The Molsheim brand will only produce 40 units, and he has his name down for one already.
Has Manny Khoshbin got the list right or do you think he missed important models? Let us know in the comments section below.
And the real estate tycoon has his eyes set on what other high-performance cars are there and has a list of upcoming models which will be produced in limited numbers. In a recent post on his social media account, the YouTuber shared his top four upcoming 2023/ 2024 new releases that will put out between 1,000 and 1,600 horsepower. Spoiler alert: he's bought every single one of them.
We’ll leave his top choice till the end and start with his fourth option: the Koenigsegg Jesko. This one will get 1,603 horsepower (1,625 ps) and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) of torque (on E85 fuel), and “only” 1,262 horsepower (1,280 ps) on standard fuel. The Jesko has an estimated top speed of over 300 mph (483 kph). Production will stop after 75 models. This wouldn’t be the first time he gets behind the wheel of one of the Swedish brand’s cars, because he used to own a Koenigsegg Agera RS Phoenix.
Khoshbin’s third choice is the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG One, with Formula 1-inspired technology. While he was awaiting delivery for the delayed One, he received the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition and he absolutely loved it. The three-pointed star marque will produce 275 units of the AMG One and each has a starting price of $2.75 million.
In the second spot, the real estate mogul placed an Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, which is AMG One’s direct competition. It will be extremely limited, as the British manufacturer will build just 85 units. So far, the businessman hasn’t owned an Aston Martin, but he revealed he ordered the Valkyrie Spider in a video posted seven months ago. Powered by a Formula 1-inspired 6.5-liter hybrid V12 Cosworth engine and an electric motor, it will come with 1,060 hp (1,076 ps). With its roof up, the hybrid has a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph) speed and 205 mph (329 kph) with the roof down.
The most exciting upcoming hypercar in Khoshbin’s opinion is not surprising in the least. We all know how much he loves his Bugattis, so there wasn’t much of an alternative. His top-of-the-list hypercar is a Bugatti Bolide, which will be put in motion by the Bugatti W16 quad-turbocharged engine and will develop 1,578 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque. The Molsheim brand will only produce 40 units, and he has his name down for one already.
Has Manny Khoshbin got the list right or do you think he missed important models? Let us know in the comments section below.