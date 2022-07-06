2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Embraces Electricity, Could Have 670 HP Combined

More on this:

1 New 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Made Public Debut at Goodwood, Here's How Much Power It Has

2 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Is Almost Here With More Power but Half the Cylinders

3 New Mercedes-Benz GLC Hits the Road With Mild-Hybrid Tech and EQC Styling

4 2023 Mercedes GLC Spied in 43 and 63e Versions

5 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Looks Like a Hot Hatch on Stilts, Hides Electrified Four-Pot