2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Embraces Electricity, Could Have 670 HP Combined

With the second-generation GLC unveiled last month, Mercedes can now concentrate on bringing the AMG variants to market. We’ve already seen the GLC 43 in the open, and now, it is time for the top-of-the-line GLC 63 to step into the spotlight.
Looking much more aggressive than the normal GLCs, the 2023 GLC 63 has a sporty bumper, with large side air intakes flanking the middle one. Further up, it gets the Panamericana grille with vertical slats and a pair of LED headlights on each side.
Another thing that will set it apart will be the design of the side skirts, which are fatter. At the back, it has a different bumper, with integrated diffuser, and cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes. If you look at the tailgate-mounted spoiler, you will see some camouflage on it, suggesting perhaps that it will be somewhat different than the piece equipping the regular versions of the premium compact crossover.
Other highlights of the Affalterbach brand’s rival to the likes of the BMW X3 M will be the bigger wheels, beefier brakes, and re-tuned chassis, with stiffer suspension. Inside, it should feature bucket seats for the driver and front passenger, dedicated upholstery and trim, AMG logos, and special load- and submenus for the infotainment system and digital dials.
The biggest change, however, will lie under the hood, as instead of a V8, the new GLC 63 will pack a 2.0-liter four-banger assisted by electricity, just like the upcoming C 63. The ICE kicks out 470 hp, and the electric motor produces 201 hp in the sports sedan and wagon. The total output and torque are rated at 670 hp (680 ps / 500 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm), and the super crossover might get identical numbers. Look for a 2022 unveiling in all likelihood, and an official launch in global markets around the same time as its low-riding siblings.
Another thing that will set it apart will be the design of the side skirts, which are fatter. At the back, it has a different bumper, with integrated diffuser, and cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes. If you look at the tailgate-mounted spoiler, you will see some camouflage on it, suggesting perhaps that it will be somewhat different than the piece equipping the regular versions of the premium compact crossover.
Other highlights of the Affalterbach brand’s rival to the likes of the BMW X3 M will be the bigger wheels, beefier brakes, and re-tuned chassis, with stiffer suspension. Inside, it should feature bucket seats for the driver and front passenger, dedicated upholstery and trim, AMG logos, and special load- and submenus for the infotainment system and digital dials.
The biggest change, however, will lie under the hood, as instead of a V8, the new GLC 63 will pack a 2.0-liter four-banger assisted by electricity, just like the upcoming C 63. The ICE kicks out 470 hp, and the electric motor produces 201 hp in the sports sedan and wagon. The total output and torque are rated at 670 hp (680 ps / 500 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm), and the super crossover might get identical numbers. Look for a 2022 unveiling in all likelihood, and an official launch in global markets around the same time as its low-riding siblings.