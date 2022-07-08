Not Completely Numbers Matching, but 100 Percent Attractive '69 Le Mans Blue Camaro SS

Chevrolet prepared for the introduction of the Camaro's second generation, but various problems forced it to keep the '69 model year longer than expected, and this Le Mans Blue example that you see here benefited from that.
With the introduction of the 1969 model year, Chevrolet refined the Camaro, and the coke-bottle styling was even more visible than before. It was a beautiful car produced in nearly a quarter of a million units. Sure, it is a third of what the Impala achieved in the same year, but let's not forget that this coupe was just a pony car.
While most of the production was dedicated to the base model, 34,932 units wore the SS badges. They are not as scarce as the RS or the Z28, but they still are very desirable vehicles. We've seen a few sold for six-figure prices, so we're surprised to see one available for less than $70,000, especially from a dealer.
And yet, it is possible, and the example you see here is gorgeous. Maybe it is the blue color that attracted me, but I'm quite sure that many people agree. The car looks almost pristine and shows less than 100k miles (160,000 km) on the odo. They might be, or be not, original. The classicautomall seller doesn't say a word about that, but admitted that some TLC might be needed since the paint has some spots.
The car's interior is mostly original and sports a few aftermarket accessories such as two gauges in the dash and a Hurst Competition Plus shifter. But it's the buyer's decision if they will keep them or replace them with original parts. Since the car is not 100% original from the technical point of view, maybe they should keep them.
With a modified 396 L89 V8 engine under the hood, this Le Mans Blue 1969 Camaro is sure to turn heads only thanks to its roar. Moreover, the example that you're seeing here has some upgrades. It features aluminum heads from Winters Foundry and a four-barrel Holley carburetor. The engine sends its power to the rear wheels via a four-speed Muncie M20 transmission. It's not the original one, but a date-correct one. The rear axle features a 12-bolt 4.10 Posi diff.
But if you want to take a closer look at this L89 Camaro, you should pack your things and go to Morgantown, Pennsylvania, where the car is located.
