1995 Skyline GT-R Is Looking to Move Out of Florida, Won't Come Cheap

The year is 2021. The 25-year import ban on cars that were built in 1995 and 1996 is no longer in effect. So the question is, what car are you going to buy first? Are you going to get an Italian-built Alfa 146? Or better yet, a Honda Integra Type-R? While browsing through the Japanese ads, why not go for something turbocharged and with AWD?
We're talking about something like the Nissan Skyline R33 GT-R. Often considered to be the "Ugly Duckling" of the GT-R family, you can't deny the fact that this car has a certain appeal to it. Most GT-R fans will most likely disregard this vehicle in favor of the more commercial R34. Some of the more hardcore enthusiasts will probably go for an R32 instead. But the R33 is certainly gaining some ground with petrolheads across the world.
Nissan built almost 44,000 R32 GT-R units. But they toned it down a bit for the R33 model, with just under 17,000 cars. The number of GT-Rs represents about 10% of the total number of R33 Skylines ever built. We came across this 1995 V-Spec model on Bring a Trailer, and it looks like it has already started a small bidding war. Out of the less than 17,000 units delivered, only about 6,551 were V-Spec models, which makes this car pretty special.
According to the chassis code provided by the seller, this is a Series 1 model, part of a batch of 9,170 cars. Seeing that the color code is a white QM1, this means that this particular car is 1 of 1,322 ever produced by the factory. Back in 1995, this car would've set you back ¥5,290,000 ($46,894). This is a fine example of an unmolested vehicle with a minimum level of tuning done to it. After all, wouldn't you install an aftermarket exhaust system on your sports car?
Nismo gauge cluster, but you'll probably have to invest in some additional upgrades for the RB26DETT engine to get up to that level. Right now, the odometer is up at about 77,000 miles (125,000 km). Overall, the car seems to be in pretty good shape, at least considering that it's almost 27 years old.
The white-on-white look further reminds you that you're dealing with a Japanese car. The 18" Work Emotion wheels are wrapped in 265/35 Bridgestone Potenza tires, which should provide more than enough grip considering the current power levels. In case you were worried about its current stance, you'll be happy to know that this GT-R is sitting on height-adjustable Blitz coil overs.
The seller states that the brake rotors and pads were replaced in 2019, and you don't want to take chances with a car like this. So be sure to set aside at least $2,000 for a brake upgrade. On the inside, this Nissan GT-R is mostly stock, apart from an aftermarket Pioneer CD stereo with Apple CarPlay. It could do with a new steering deep-dish steering wheel, though. This R33 was just recently listed, and it's now up to $41,000. And it doesn't look like it's going to stop here.
