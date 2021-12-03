1995 Skyline GT-R Is Looking to Move Out of Florida, Won't Come Cheap

The year is 2021. The 25-year import ban on cars that were built in 1995 and 1996 is no longer in effect. So the question is, what car are you going to buy first? Are you going to get an Italian-built Alfa 146? Or better yet, a Honda Integra Type-R? While browsing through the Japanese ads, why not go for something turbocharged and with AWD?

15 photos