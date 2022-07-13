Toyota Land Cruiser Series 300 Embraces the Convertible Life, Is Perfect for Safari Tours

The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 has seen its fair share of conversions from aftermarket companies since its launch in August 2021, and we’re here to talk about yet another one, which brings a rather extreme change to the appearance of the SUV.
This time, someone wanted to heighten the Land Cruiser’s appeal by lopping off its top to allow fresh air for everyone inside. The result is a convertible LC300 that could be the perfect safari ride.
Known for its sturdiness, practicality, and off-road capabilities, it’s no surprise that someone thought the Toyota’s SUV could become a safari vehicle. Its spacious interior also makes it a good candidate for such a conversion.
The obvious modification the Land Cruiser LC300 has undergone is the removal of the roof, its pillars, along with its side windows and rear windscreen, but besides that, the vehicle’s body was reinforced with protective metal structures at the front and at the back to make it more durable in case of adversities, like wild animals bumping into it.
In case of a rollover, passengers only have the tubular structure to hold on to and a tent above the second row.
Considering the Land Cruiser SUV has seen a growing demand which led to limited availability, we doubt someone willingly donated their vehicle for this radical conversion. Chances are the model used for the transformation was already damaged from an accident or whatnot.
The custom-made convertible Toyota Land Cruiser has recently been seen in the United Arab Emirates, in the city of Sharjah.
It’s not clear who is responsible for this convertible conversion, but the photos of the safari-ready Land Cruiser were posted on Instagram by user Lc300.qa, who also happens to own a Land Cruiser. The cost of the conversion is also unknown, but we doubt many Land Cruiser owners would be interested in such an extreme makeover for their SUVs.
