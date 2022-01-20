The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Boasts a Four-Year Waiting List in Japan

Last October, a Corvette dealer admitted to a three- to four-year waiting list for the all-new Z06. On the other side of the Pacific Ocean, the peeps at Toyota have a similar supply-and-demand problem with the LC300.
Here’s a statement from the Japanese automaker’s Japanese website: “The delivery time is about four years. We’re doing our utmost to shorten the delivery time for our customers, and we appreciate your understanding.”
In other words, you’re getting your Land Cruiser in 2026 at the earliest.
More than 10 million LCs were delivered as of September 2019, which is a drop in the bucket compared to many other vehicles out there. But as opposed to the Ford F-Series, the Land Cruiser is an off-road legend with more luxury appointments than any other Toyota except for the Century.
Over in the Land of the Rising Sun, the five-seat GX with the V6 gasoline mill is listed from 5,100,000 yen while the five-seat GR Sport with the 3.3-liter diesel engine costs 8,000,000 yen. That’s $44,680 and $70,100 at current exchange rates. Last sold in the United States for the 2021 model year, the previous-generation Land Cruiser used to cost $85,665 stateside.
Although Toyota has discontinued the LC from the U.S. lineup, fret not because the TNGA-F platform and twin-turbo V6 gasoline powerplant are shared with the Lexus LX and Tundra pickup truck. Come January 25th, the all-new Sequoia will be revealed with similar underpinnings and oily bits.
Scheduled to arrive at dealers in the spring, the LX 600 is arguably the closest equivalent to the Land Cruiser. The 2022 model year is listed from $88,245 with 409 horsepower on tap compared to $88,275 and 383 horsepower for the V8-engined 2021 model. At the other end of the spectrum, the four-seat LX 600 Ultra Luxury can be yours for a simply ridiculous $127,345.
Not long now, Lexus will further sweeten the deal with a hybrid option.
In other words, you’re getting your Land Cruiser in 2026 at the earliest.
More than 10 million LCs were delivered as of September 2019, which is a drop in the bucket compared to many other vehicles out there. But as opposed to the Ford F-Series, the Land Cruiser is an off-road legend with more luxury appointments than any other Toyota except for the Century.
Over in the Land of the Rising Sun, the five-seat GX with the V6 gasoline mill is listed from 5,100,000 yen while the five-seat GR Sport with the 3.3-liter diesel engine costs 8,000,000 yen. That’s $44,680 and $70,100 at current exchange rates. Last sold in the United States for the 2021 model year, the previous-generation Land Cruiser used to cost $85,665 stateside.
Although Toyota has discontinued the LC from the U.S. lineup, fret not because the TNGA-F platform and twin-turbo V6 gasoline powerplant are shared with the Lexus LX and Tundra pickup truck. Come January 25th, the all-new Sequoia will be revealed with similar underpinnings and oily bits.
Scheduled to arrive at dealers in the spring, the LX 600 is arguably the closest equivalent to the Land Cruiser. The 2022 model year is listed from $88,245 with 409 horsepower on tap compared to $88,275 and 383 horsepower for the V8-engined 2021 model. At the other end of the spectrum, the four-seat LX 600 Ultra Luxury can be yours for a simply ridiculous $127,345.
Not long now, Lexus will further sweeten the deal with a hybrid option.