2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Pickup Truck Is Real, Comes From Australia's Creative Conversions



The most basic of specifications has a GVM (gross vehicle mass) rating of 8,378 pounds (3,800 kilograms) and a towing capacity of 7,716 pounds (3,500 kilograms). At the other end of the spectrum, the range-topping variant offers 9,910 lbs (4,495 kgs) and 9,259 lbs (4,200 kgs).



Toyota’s Australian division offers the redesigned Land Cruiser with a twin-turbo diesel rather than a twin-turbo gasoline mill. The 3.3-liter engine is good for 227 kW (make that 304 horsepower) at 4,000 revolutions per minute and 700 Nm (700 pound-feet) between 1,600 and 2,600 revolutions per minute.



Unfortunately for prospective customers, Creative Conversions haven’t published the pricing information for this cool rig.





Ray Smith-Roberts, the chief executive officer of Creative Conversions, explains that his company invested approximately two million kangaroo bucks into the project. Converted at current exchange rates, that sum is 1,350,950 freedom eagles, a truckload of moolah. Part of that money went on three SUVs and 15,000 man-hours for designing and building.The project also consisted of prototyping, 3D scanning, imaging, component printing, chassis engineering, axle upgrades, electrical systems development, strengthening, harness integration, tooling for stamping body panels, interior trim remodeling, plenty of testing, and federal approval.“It seems like an eternity,” added the big kahuna. Considering that Creative Conversions took delivery of the first of three vehicles in October 2021, it undeniably seems like an eternity, more so if you remember that Sydney had emerged from nearly four months of lockdown back then.The pickup truck-converted 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series is available with 27.5- or 31.5-inch (700- or 800-millimeter) wheelbase extensions, designed to allow the fitting of a tray or canopy measuring between 70.8 and 82.7 inches (1,800 and 2,100 millimeters) in length.