Fresh Resto 1970 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Seems Greener Than Spring, Also Lifted

According to many standards, Toyota’s Land Cruiser has a big chance of becoming SUV president when running for the definitive 20th-century 4x4 elections. However, there are always variations, and a campaign leader would do well to put front and center an FJ40.
Perhaps one that would help us with keeping comfortable, serene dreams of spring all year long? Well, so it happens that we just stumbled upon a restored and respectfully upgraded 1970 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 that will surely bring nothing but off-roading dreams of spring going forward. After all, it resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors wearing green over black attire.
The description calls this paintjob “lime green” and though I really do feel that it’s more like “grass green,” it probably does not matter because of the neatly contrasting white top. The black interior helps this panel of colors seem like the most basic pastel but any FJ40 enthusiasts will surely advise that keeping things simple is always best.
Anyway, there are more highlights to speak of. Such as the added beauty and reliability of a recent, complete restoration, and an odometer readout of just 2,146 miles (that would be 3,454 km for anyone not speaking Imperial metrics). Many trim parts have been painted matte-silver to add to the classic appeal and 15-inch aftermarket wheels are shod in white-raised-letter 31-inch off-road tires.
The interior, meanwhile, is free of any upgrades and so is the 3.8-liter inline six-cylinder engine mated to a column-mounted three-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, under the chassis reside a two-inch (5.08 cm) suspension lift kit, four-wheel disc brakes, as well as a “fresh exhaust system” to add to the FJ40’s inherent resilience and durability.
As for the asking price, the $44,900 quotation may seem a bit much, but only at first. Consider that we have seen slightly-younger examples going for as much as $64k and perhaps they will give you a better perspective of the popularity of these off-road builds.
