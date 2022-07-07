Toyota's New 2023 Land Cruiser Matte Black Edition Is Actually White

Toyota is trying to keep the Land Cruiser on the competitive side of the big SUV segment. As a result, they have introduced a new special edition version, dubbed the Land Cruiser Matte Black.
One would be tempted to think that it features a matte black paint finish; after all, it is named the Toyota Land Cruiser Matte Black Edition, right? Actually, as you can see for yourselves in the few pictures released by the Japanese automaker and shared in the image gallery above, it is not exactly a murdered-out vehicle.
Portrayed in a rather trendy white hue, the new special edition has matte black trim on the outside. You can see it at the front, on the grille surround, and vertical slats, on the upper garnishes of the headlamps, and on the fog lamps. The side mirror casings, roof rails, side steps, and back door garnish, above the rear license plate holder, have matte black looks too.
For the interior, the company based in the Land of the Rising Sun is offering a choice of two new leather upholstery options. They combine black for the seatbacks, and cushions, with saddle tan or gray for the side bolsters. Elsewhere, they haven’t said anything about the equipment level, though it should come with the regular bells and whistles normally found on the Land Cruiser.
Available in the five-door body style, the Matte Black Edition variant of the Toyota Land Cruiser is powered by the turbocharged 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel. The low-revving mill develops 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), channeling everything to the four-wheel drive system via a six-speed automatic transmission. The model will go on sale in Europe in the fourth quarter of the year, Toyota says, and pricing and availability will be announced in due course.
