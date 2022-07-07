Toyota's New 2023 Land Cruiser Matte Black Edition Is Actually White

More on this:

1 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Becomes Bulletproof, Laughs in the Face of Hand Grenades

2 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Takes On a Toyota Land Cruiser in an Uphill Drag Race, Gets Schooled

3 The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Boasts a Four-Year Waiting List in Japan

4 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Scores Five-Star Crash Safety Rating

5 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Gets Off-Road Focused Upgrades, Looks Just Right