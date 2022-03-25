1959 Chevy Brookwood Is $90K of Custom Cool, Hula Girl and Furry Creature Tail Not So Much

It’s only natural for an old carmaker to have tons of models in its past, no longer produced and all but forgotten by the modern world. But when it comes to Chevrolet, the general impression is that the bowtie has always made memorable (and collectible) rides.
That impression is given by the abundance of 1950s-1970s Chevys that are still around, changing hands repeatedly and in various forms. Most of them are Corvettes, Impalas, or Camaros, but lesser know models can be just as spectacular and enticing.
One of them would be the Brookwood, the full-size station wagon the carmaker threw onto the market in two attempts to make it stick, in 1958 and 1969. Both times, it failed, and the Brookwood ended up being made for just three years each time.
That means not that many of them are around, and of those that are, not many are exciting enough to be worth massive spending on customization. Yet, this 1959 example of hearse-like station wagon from Chevy’s past fell through the cracks.
Featured on the lot of cars being sold by RK Motors with a price tag of $89,900, the car is described as a “detailed, ground-up build” that over the years made it into several magazines and TV shows, including Dennis Gage’s My Classic Car.
By the looks of it, work performed on this thing is of the highest quality, from the Tuxedo Black exterior panels to the red interior, and from the modern-day gadgetry featured inside (including Bluetooth and Navigation) to the 383ci (6.3-liter) engine that was installed under the hood only in December 2021.
Riding on 17-inch American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels, the Brookwood is sure to turn some heads on any road it may take. It might also cause some laughs, thanks to the furry creature tail lucky charm hanging by the mirror and the hula girl dancing her moves on top of the dashboard.
But if you don’t like them, and are not superstitious, they can easily be removed, so no harm done there.
