1970 Chevrolet Camaro Sitting Under the Clear Sky Hides a Mysterious Engine

Camaros are great cars to restore, and this kind of explains why they continue to be among the most sought-after models even after all these years.
More often than not, old-school Camaros end up being part of restomod treatments, and this more or less makes sense given they’re typically found after years of sitting without the original engine.
The 1970 example that we have here claims it still has a V8 under the hood, yet the provided information is unclear, to say the least.
First and foremost, let’s quickly review the engine choices that were available back in 1970. Chevrolet dropped the L26 but instead started offering the L22 as the base 6-cylinder.
The first V8 choice available for customers was the L14 307 with 200 horsepower. The Camaro could also be ordered with the L65 350 (5.7-liter) with 250 horsepower or the L48 350 available for the SS.
However, those who were specifically interested in performance could just go for the big blocks available as L34 and L78. While they were listed as 396 engines, the displacement was 402 cubic inches (6.6-liter).
The Camaro that we have here is said to be a base model, yet the owner claims that what you’ll find under the hood is a “400 small block.” Obviously, this doesn’t make sense.
A 400 engine wasn’t available on this Camaro, so it’s either a 396 (as known officially) or a 402 (the actual displacement). If this is the case, then it’s a big-block unit anyway, not a small block as eBay seller flashgordon74 claims in the listing.
As for the overall condition of the car, it’s pretty clear this is a project in all regards. Most likely, the vehicle has spent many years under the clear sky, so the rust has obviously invaded the metal.
At the end of the day, this Camaro appears to be worth checking out, especially if what you’re interested in is a restomod. The seller is willing to let the car go for $6,500, but some other offers might be considered as well.
