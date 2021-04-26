5 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 Walkaround Is All About the Neat Little Easter Eggs

One-Owner 1958 Chevrolet Brookwood Barn Find Saved After 53 Years in Storage

The eBay auction starts at under $2,000, and of course, you should closely inspect everything in person to make sure all of the above is accurate. Based on the GM B platform, the first Brookwood came with a choice of three engines, starting with the six-cylinder 235 (3.9-liter) and continuing with the 283 (4.6-liter) V8 and the 348 (5.7-liter) V8.The 283 is also the engine that surprisingly still works on this 1958 Brookwood that we have here and which spent no less than 53 years in a barn in California eBay seller unionho_82 says the car comes with power steering, a radio, a heater, a clock, and even air conditioning, but the power brakes are missing.As you can see in the photos here, the Brookwood isn’t obviously in mint condition, though this makes perfect sense given the last time it was on the road was in 1968.The body, however, still looks solid, and the paint on the car is still the original one. The interior is in a surprising shape, and some parts, like the seats and the dash, look almost like new.“The white still has a sheen to it along with some surface rust. The rose color is all but missing in some spots and oxidized. We have not yet washed the car with soap and water. I think that will make a big difference when we do. Awesome patina! Absolutely zero rust out anywhere! Even in the rockers and tailgate areas!” the seller says, adding that the car comes with a 1965 California title.Overall, this Brookwood comes in a pretty surprising shape for a car that spent the last five decades in the same place, and certainly, it’s a really rare find that you don’t come across every day.The eBay auction starts at under $2,000, and of course, you should closely inspect everything in person to make sure all of the above is accurate.

