Tom Felton's Vintage Alfa Romeo Spider Needs a Jump Start, Still Looks Awesome

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton went for a ride in the woods and ended up with his car broken down. The issue was apparently fixed with a jump start.
Tom Felton has previously delighted us with his expensive, fast cars. His collection includes a Ferrari 488 Spider and an SF90 Stradale, a Lamborghini Urus, and an Aventador.
But he also seems to like Alfa Romeo and has shared several pictures with different models from the brand. And from what we can see, he does have a preference for Italian brands.
In one of his latest posts on social media, Felton showed off a vintage convertible, an Alfa Romeo Spider which seems to be from the first generation.
He added that he was “grateful for a lot last weekend,” but the fact that his car broke down on him in the woods in California doesn’t seem to be one of them. The story does have a happy ending, as he added that a friend helped him out. He wrote: “Most of for Sandy coming to my rescue & giving me a jump start.”
The second picture shows his convertible connected to his friend’s car.
Alfa Romeo introduced the Spider range in 1966, and the first generation was available until 1969. Initially planning to name it “Duetto,” the manufacturer found it was already trademarked, so they settled for Alfa Romeo Spider 1600.
The two-seater comes with the engine in the front, which sends power to the rear wheels. Over the years, it offered three different engine options. The first had a 1.57-liter twin-cam engine with 108 horsepower (109 ps) and a five-speed manual transmission. The 1750 Spider Veloce was powered by a 1.8-liter unit with 116 horsepower (118 ps), helping it hit a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph). The Spider 1300 Junior, with its 1.3-liter twin-cam engine, came with 88 horsepower (89 ps) and a top speed of 106 mph (170 kph).
Felton didn’t comment which version he drove, but it seems like he uses Alfa Romeo Spider for a chill, weekend drive. And it fit him perfectly. Until needing a jump start.
