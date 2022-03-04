Exquisitely Refurbished 1969 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce Ticks All the Right Boxes

A celebrated Italian classic, the first incarnation of the Alfa Romeo Spider is also known as the cuttlebone thanks to its rounded tail. Alternatively called the boat tail, this fellow is extremely rare. The left-hand-drive Spider 1750 Veloce for the U.S. market, for example, totals 2,215 units.
Chassis number AR1482026 is a 1969 model that’s been refurbished over the course of 13 years under previous ownership. Acquired by the selling dealer in January 2022, this bonafide roadster had its original 1.8-liter Twin Cam replaced with a 2.0-liter Twin Cam equipped with a pair of Dellorto carburetors. It’s not known how much power it develops, but to whom it may concern, the Bialbero in the 2000 GTV produces 130 ponies.
Considering how little the Alfa Romeo Spider 1750 Veloce weighs, it’s more than adequate. Spruced up with a center-exit ANSA exhaust system, the powerplant has been serviced with fresh oil in preparation for the sale. A five-speed manual is tasked with sending the goodies to the rear wheels.
The undercarriage and engine bay are both flawless, which can also be said about the silver repaint, black soft top, black leather upholstery for the aftermarket bucket seats, and wood-rimmed steering wheel. Offered with a tool roll, tons of records, and a clean title at no reserve, this four-wheeled piece of art shows under 13,500 miles (21,726 kilometers) on the clock.
Fitted with Carello headlight covers, Euro-style front and rear indicators, split bumpers, and GTA-inspired wheels from Alfaholics, the car had its windshield replaced in 2007. Now rolling on 2021-dated Yokohama tires, the open-top blast from the past is rocking GTA trailing arms and Koni shocks. Power disc brakes on every corner, diamond-stitched floor mats, a Hanhart chronograph affixed to the glovebox, black leather upholstery on the interior door panels, and very classy Jaeger instruments pretty much seal the deal.
Offered at no reserve, this amazing car is going for $28,000 on Bring a Trailer after six offers and with seven days of bidding left on the ticker.
