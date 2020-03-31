Lovely Little Alfa Romeo Spider Owned by Harry Metcalfe is up For Sale

Harry Metcalfe - founder of Evo Magazine and gentleman YouTuber, just in case you haven't heard of him - has kept himself busy lately. He's moved his awesome car collection to a new garage and, when sorting out where everything should go, realized his 1967 Alfa Romeo 'Duetto' Spider doesn't fit in anymore.
It's not a matter of space, although the new garage is smaller than the previous one. It's a matter of style and preference, as the Duetto's place in Harry's pantheon of cars that put a smile on his face has been taken up by his 1972 Lancia Fulvia Sport 1600.
So, what about the little Alfa Spider, then? Well, it's up for sale at The Hairpin Company, where Harry bought it from about three years ago, right after reviewing it for his YouTube channel. The price is available on request on The Hairpin Company's website, but they have it listed elsewhere for £49,995 (roughly $62,000). Sure, it's not that rare - around 13,000 Series 1 units were built, in various configurations - and maybe it's not particularly desirable for hardcore collectors or enthusiasts.
But it's a great example of a beautiful Italian roadster from the 60s, it was designed by 'Pinin' Farina and it was expertly restored by Alfa expert Jan Steutel, who also swapped the original 1,600 cc engine with the more desirable 1,750 cc one available later in 1967. And it's been beautifully maintained and it's had its engine rebuilt by Alfa expert Ian Ellis while under the ownership of Harry Metcalfe. And, after the rebuild, it's been at last year's Mille Miglia!
Ok, so it wasn't actually in the Mille Miglia. But Harry took it for a lovely drive following the competing Mille Miglia cars around Italy, and he chose the 'Duetto' out of all the Italian cars he owns or other fitting cars that he could've borrowed. Yes, he lost a bit of oil on the way and had a bit of trouble getting the car started one morning with the mechanical fuel pump... but this a European car from 1967.
