Totem Automobili Converts the Alfa Romeo GT Junior Into an Electric Sports Car

Introduced in the ‘60s and produced until the latter half of the ‘70s, the GT Junior is one of the most lovable and best-to-drive Alfa Romeo models from that era. Even though it was designed as an entry-level coupe, the twin-cam engine from the Giulietta powered a rather lightweight car. Oh, and don’t forget about the smile-inducing handling! 26 photos



First things first, let’s talk numbers. 50.4 kWh should be enough for 320 kilometers or 200 miles of driving range, and the battery pack tips the scales at 350 kilograms. 518 horsepower and no fewer than 692 pound-feet of torque (940 Nm) are enough for hitting 100 kilometers (62 miles) in 3.4 seconds. In other words, it’s supercar quick!



Totem Automobili retains approximately 10 percent of the original chassis. Take the double-wishbone front suspension as an example, replaced by MacPherson struts and Bilstein coilovers from the Clubsport series. There’s even air suspension available as an optional extra, and yes, the rear subframe is very different from the stock car.



The reason Totem Automobili went to such great lengths redesigning the rear end is the integration of the electric motor and multi-link suspension onto that subframe. As opposed to the 1300 series of old, the GTe levels up to a quad-headlight setup and forged wheels reminiscent of the GTAm. The biggest Alfisti among us may have also spotted that the



What about the interior, then? Well, this fellow here promises a digital instrument cluster comprised of two 3.5-inch screens rather than old-school gauges. Totem Automobili can spruce up the creature comforts list with air conditioning, and as you would expect from a restomod that oozes attention to detail, electric windows are also featured.