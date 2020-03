People say that the C2 is one of the most beautiful things on the road. And while its fiberglass body may not be hand-crafted by French elves, its esthetics do hold up to the test of time.But what if the second-generation went into production today, how would that original body need to be modernized and made to look contemporary? Instagramer Wannabe Artist tries to answer that question with this Photoshop chop.It basically takes some of the features of the modern car and smashes them to the C2 to see what sticks. If you've clicked on this story, your attention was probably drawn to that nose. It preserves the classic Stingray bulging fenders while adding some creases down the hood.Also, instead of pop-up headlights, the modernized image sports narrow LED strips, accompanied by the black plastic grilles we'be become so accustomed to these days. The profile is nothing radical, but you can easily spot the chassis frame is missing. A couple of black air blades pop out behind the doors as they do on the C8 Corvette, but we wish they weren't there.We feel like there's no point to having a C2 without pop-out lights, even though they stay closed most of the time. The rest of it is pure fantasy. GM could never sell a car built to 1960s standards. People would just die all the time, and the manufacturer would be flooded with lawsuits.One of the nicest things about the old car was that you could rebuild and maintain the V8 all by yourself. That seems to contrast with the fancy new model that seems about as advanced as an alien ship.