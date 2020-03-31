Jeremy Clarkson Believes Driving Will Keep You Safe During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sometimes, Jeremy Clarkson comes across as the voice of reason. Other times, he sounds like a bitter, old man who can’t keep up with the rest of the world or who lets his personal preferences cloud his judgment. This is one of those times.
In his most recent column for The Sun, Clarkson mocks British MP Boris Johnson for his decision to put the UK in lockdown to flatten the curve on the spread of the new Coronavirus, COVID-19. The decision, he argues, goes against the economical welfare of the entire population because, virus or no virus, people have to go to work.
To get to work, the same people will use public transport. Ironically, this is the last place they should be at, as crowded spaces favor the infection. On this count, he is not wrong.
So, Clarkson suggests a surprising (he says), alternative means of transport, which he calls “virus-proof”: one’s personal vehicle. Driving to and from work will allow people to continue working and, at the same time, protect them against the virus.
“You can’t be infected when you’re inside it and you can’t pass your infection on to anyone else,” he writes. With the ongoing pandemic, it’s time politicians drop all their silly environmentally-friendly campaigns and remember the importance of ICE cars.
“All parking restrictions should be lifted. Cars should be allowed to use both bus and cycle lanes and all traffic cameras should be turned off. I know this flies in the face of what the eco-mentalists say is good for us but buses are petri dishes so park them at the depot. Trains and the Tube are no better, so turn off the power immediately,” Clarkson says.
He calls cars “a virus-proof cocoon” and “our knights in shining armor” that could very well save our lives.
He’s right about cars being safer means of transport during the pandemic than public transport, for the simple reason that you don’t share the space with anyone else. But they’re not “virus-proof.” Even if you are able to properly and thoroughly disinfect the car every day, which is highly unlikely, remember that air from outside still gets in. If air gets in, the virus can get it.
