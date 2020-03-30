Slammed Ferrari 288 GTO "Sour Cherry" Rendered, Has Subtle Widebody

Sure, Ferrari only brought 272 examples of the 288 GTO to the world, but there's no reason to fret about this modded Prancing Horse, since this is a mere rendering. Even so, the pixel work will antagonize purists, hence the nickname of the project.
A simple glance at this senior Prancing Horse halo car is enough to notice its aftermarket nature, albeit with this being owed to the custom wheels of the machine - it's simply impossible to miss the chrome finish of these shoes.
However, while the Fezza has been gifted with a widebody, this seems to take the factory styling into account, so the fenders of the V12 toy haven't been stretched all that far.
Note that the lower side of the Italian exotic has been gifted with an aerodynamic armor, the kind of downforce hardware that helps once the vehicle gets up to speed. To be more precise, we're talking about a front splitter, whose side elements seem to match those on the skirt extensions.
And, to complete the transformation, the Ferrari has been brought closer to the road, while it's not clear if we're dealing with a static setup or one that involves air springs.
Most of the features mentioned above can be considered trends these days and this is the part where purists get to cringe: we've seen multiple Ferraris, even though not as rare as the 288 GTO, receiving a similar treatment.
For instance, here's a Testarossa that has been modded in the said fashion, with this coming all the way from the Land of the Rising Sun.
The name of the digital artist responsible for this eye candy is Karan Adivi - we often feature his work and this covers all sorts of contraptions, from this Fezza and a Lamborghini Miura to the C8 Chevrolet Corvette.
However, while the Fezza has been gifted with a widebody, this seems to take the factory styling into account, so the fenders of the V12 toy haven't been stretched all that far.
Note that the lower side of the Italian exotic has been gifted with an aerodynamic armor, the kind of downforce hardware that helps once the vehicle gets up to speed. To be more precise, we're talking about a front splitter, whose side elements seem to match those on the skirt extensions.
And, to complete the transformation, the Ferrari has been brought closer to the road, while it's not clear if we're dealing with a static setup or one that involves air springs.
Most of the features mentioned above can be considered trends these days and this is the part where purists get to cringe: we've seen multiple Ferraris, even though not as rare as the 288 GTO, receiving a similar treatment.
For instance, here's a Testarossa that has been modded in the said fashion, with this coming all the way from the Land of the Rising Sun.
The name of the digital artist responsible for this eye candy is Karan Adivi - we often feature his work and this covers all sorts of contraptions, from this Fezza and a Lamborghini Miura to the C8 Chevrolet Corvette.
View this post on Instagram
Keeping it simple today with this cherry 288 with a smooth widebody. . . . . . #ferrari #gto #288gto #3d #rendering #render #illustration #art #stance #stancenation #car #carlifestyle #blacklist #supercar #racecar #stanced #joyofmachine #vintage #retro #icon #te37 #lowered