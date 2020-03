For instance, the aerodynamic transformation of this Maranello machine goes far beyond that of the real-world models mentioned in the intro. To be more precise, we're looking at an elongated front section, hence the nickname in the title above.Of course, this change, which some might wish to label as a "slant nose", also has a serious impact on the appearance of the F40. And it's not like the rest of the real estate has been left in factory form.For instance, the side skirt extensions are uber-generous, while the widebody hardware adorning the rear wheels brings a Coke bottle profile.Then we have the rear wing, which looks like it was created by connecting the type of winglets we've seen on Ferrari's XX customer racecars via a flat section.It seems that the pixel wielder behind this work has used another Zuffenhausen reference and I'm talking about the Apple Computer livery here (perhaps the original car sporting this, namely the 935 K3 served as an inspiration for this entire project).Speaking of which, the name of the artist who came up with this eye candy is JindYich Olšar. Now, there might be certain reasons for which you'd wish to see his Ferrari F40 without the said livery (perhaps you want to steer clear of the street car hardware "sponsors"). Well, make sure to check out the blue creation in the posts at the bottom of the article.