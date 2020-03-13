Modernized Ferrari F40 Rendered with LaFerrari Diffuser, Looks Spot On

We've all been part or at least witnessed a scenario where a family youngster looks just like somebody sitting on a much higher branch of the family tree, but what about supercars? Brands that play in this league generally have various forms of preserving the marque's identity over multiple generations, with Ferrari being particularly good at this game. In fact, the rendering we have here comes to show just that, mixing the Ferrari F40 with the LaFerrari.
This pixel portrait brings the iconic F40 under the spotlights, albeit with a few modern twists. As such, the quadruple taillights of the late-80s-early-90s Prancing Horse have been replaced with the light clusters of the reigning Maranello halo car - the LaFerrari only has two taillights, but their shape and size allows the said visual changes to be made.
While we're talking about the posterior of the F40, this has also been gifted with the diffuser setup of the LaF, which seems to fit the design rather well.
The LaFerrari styling transfer isn't the only transformation - as is the case with so many projects these days, be they real or in virtual form, the Ferrari F40 has seen its road connection being redefined. As such, the ride height has been reduced, while the twin-turbo V8 beast now rides on custom wheels, albeit with the latter not taking things too far from the factory setup.
Now, some of you might be seeking a Ferrari F40 that has been given a complete redesign in the virtual world - we zoomed in on such a topic last month. That's when we discussed a rendering portraying a Prancing Horse whose rear wing had disappeared, making room for a fin coming in super-sized form.
And one can't help but wonder if the remains of the Ferrari F40 that was consumed by fire in Monaco back in February could be used to turn such a rendering into an eccentric build.
