Ferrari F8 Tributo Hits 160 KM/H Like It's Nothing

Compared to the old GTB, the Tributo offers 50 more horsepower while weighing up to 88 lbs (40 kg) less. While the 488 was no slouch, the video below proves its successor is mindbogglingly quick on the track.The footage comes courtesy of PDriveTV and the Australian launch event, which comes a year after the 2019 Geneva Motor Show unveiling. With 720 horsepower and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque generated by the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, the new F8 Tributo is the new king of Berlinettas. Its claimed 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time is 2.9 seconds, while 200 km/h is reached in 7.6 seconds.The McLaren 720S has the same output and similar performance, but the way the power is delivered is supposed to be much better on the Tributo. We're dealing with a 3rd-gen Ferrari twin-turbo system with almost zero lag.Unfortunately, our source wasn't able to strap its usual timing gear to the car. But there's no reason to doubt any of Ferrari's numbers. When flat out, the Tributo is supposed to match the 340 km/h (211 mph) of the Pista.This makes you wonder how Ferrari is going to improve the formula next time. The base price of one of these is €262,000, which in this context sounds like a bargain, even if options are going to add another 20%.While weighing as little as 2,932 lbs (1,330 kg) with all the lightweight carbon options and the F40-inspired engine cover, the F8 offers 10% more downforce compared to the 488 GTB. The F1-inspired 'S' duct at the front and a bunch of other aero elements keep it glue to the road. Also, a new electronic management system taps the brakes for better handling in all drive modes.