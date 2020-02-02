Buy Your First Ferrari With the Lego F8 Tributo for Just $20

The F8 Tributo is Ferrari's new V8 supercar for the road, a replacement for the 488 series. Performance and beauty combine to make it a very desirable machine that not many people will get to enjoy. However, thousands of young fans will have access to the Tributo thanks to an affordable kit from Lego.
Not many things made by Ferrari can be described as "affordable," but the Lego store has this listed at just $20 right now. Of course, it's not as epic as one of those Technic kits, such as the iconic Bugatti Chiron that costs a small fortune. But there's something fascinating about being able to say "I bought my first Ferrari for just $20 and it came in 275 parts." Basically, it's a gift for 10-year-old, but we want one too.
Enzo would be turning 122 years old later this month. His legacy is just cars that go fast, but also one of the most recognizable brands in the world. And with the $20 kit, you're getting a tiny part of that. Even with the imperfect proportions of a small toy, you can easily tell it's meant to portray a Ferrari.
The F8 Tributo package is part of the Lego Speed Champions series and is being released this month, together with the Nissan GT-R Nismo. Also, unless we're mistaken, this is the first-ever toy replica of a Tributo. And at 15 cm (5in) long, it's pretty big.
We took the opportunity of showing you not only the official Lego photos but also some fresh YouTube videos with builds and fresh impressions.
The F8 Tributo is derived from the older 488's chassis, but that's no bad thing. You've got bits of aero from the Pista, but in a car with a more luxurious interior. The 3rd generation of Ferrari turbocharging tech means you'll have over 700 horsepower, instant responses, and supposedly better exhaust sounds. The price? $293,000, which is fair, but still over 14,000 times more than the Lego.
