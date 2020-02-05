Black Pearl, the Stunning Superyacht for the Eco-Conscious Modern Pirate

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 Coupe Official Nurburgring Lap Time: 7:29.9

The C8 Corvette is much more than the holder of the 2020 North American Car of the Year accolade. It is Zora Arkus-Duntov’s wish for a mid-engined supercar embodied in the nameplate he loved most, and the eighth-generation model also happens to be properly fast at the world’s most challenging racetrack. 20 photos



Confirmed by Chevrolet in teaser video for a documentary series, the 7-minute and 29-second lap pretty much mirrors the performance of the Camaro ZL1. Compared to the Corvette Z06 and Corvette ZR1 from the previous generation, the mid-engined



The most important takeaway is that the Camaro ZL1 couldn’t keep up with the ‘Vette even though we’re talking about a difference of 155 horsepower. This goes to show that going mid-engined plays dividend in the corners, improving turn-in and corner-exit handling as well as high-speed stability.



Price-wise, there’s not too much between the ZL1 and Z51 considering that the go-faster 'Maro retails at $64,695 and the ‘Vette with the performance package can be yours for $65,990. What else does the future hold for the eighth gen?



First and foremost, the Z06 will transition to AWD .



Filed in December 2015 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Corvette E-Ray could be the most trailblazing ‘Vette ever if Chevrolet can price it lower than $200,000. The Acura NSX will be eating the newcomer’s dust, along with full-fledged exotica such as the McLaren 720S and Ferrari F8 Tributo.



