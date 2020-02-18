Ferrari F355 "Half Body" And the Renderings That Change How You See Supercars

Comedians say that jokes rely on repetition, basically saying something several times in different contexts until it becomes funny. Based on how popular memes have become, they are right. However, car customization is the same.
And in that regard, it's a lot like modern art - you take something everybody knows and give it a new twist. We'll start things off with a "build" that's based on the Ferrari F355. That's the car that Doug DeMuro called his favorite Ferrari of all time "almost," so it's a good place to start your work.
The work in question belongs to Danton Arts Kustoms. The company is now famous for making the most unconventional hot rods and rat rods ever after chopping up a 1968 Lamborghini Espada.
But where the Espada got sliced and diced mostly at the front, this Ferrari works the other way around. Last month, the shop teased this project with a couple of very interesting renderings and an F355 it had in its possession. The epic 90s front end remains the same, but the rear of the car is all scaffolding, reminding you of an F1 car.
What's that, you want something a little more contemporary? No problem. Those who say the best Ferraris are the old ones have probably never set eyes on the Monza SP1. It's not a unique concept - take a normal supercar and turn it into a wild speedster. But we feel like Ferrari has executed it better than Mercedes, McLaren and everybody else.
However, there's always room for improvement, which seems to be the case with the Cyberpunk war chariot rendered by Gurdeep Panesar aka swedgedesign.
Every panel adds a crisp extra layer of detail that you wish was optionally available on the real car. You've got a pleated yellow interior fit for a lunar rover, Tron-like wheels, stacks coming out through the hood and a unique ducktail spoiler.
It's all about using the cheapest steel wheels and leaving several body panels like the bumpers, mirrors, and door handles unpainted. I don't think anybody has ever seen an unpainted Ferrari bumper, so the result is quite striking.
In 2015, we showed you what a cheap 488 GTB might look like, while last year it was the turn of its replacement. The F8 Tributo with raw exterior bits is undoubtedly an eyesore, but like all provocative art, it makes you ask questions and see the world from a new perspective.
Yes, a Ferrari has nothing in common with a Dacia, but it has to go through some of the same production processes as all other cars. What if Enzo once liked the Golf and suddenly decided to rival VW?
SUV market.
Of course, everything it does is shrouded in a thick layer of secrecy. Nobody knows what the aptly named Purosangue will look like. However, based on the fact that it's supposed to share a platform with the Roma, it's been imagined by Laco Design as a jacked-up 5-door version of that car.
Now, Roma is one of the most minimalist-looking cars since the Tesla Model S, and we like that about it. Too many SUVs try to make overstatements by having giant fake grilles and exhausts that are way larger than they need to be.
The Purosangue will have a huge impact on automotive culture in the latter part of the decade. Will we look back at this picture and wish things were different?
However, Maranello also liked to play in the endurance scene and had an F40 LM racecar. This rendering by LMM23 Design explores the possibility of an even more hardcore successor to that car, an F50 LT or Longtail.
You see, the longtail design is a way to manipulate airflow and get a better top speed. McLaren, a smaller operation at the time, had the contemporary F1 GTR Long Tail, which was not only successful but also an iconic shape.
