Pistachio Ferrari 328 "Button Builds" Is Slammed on Rotiform Wheels

Green is not your usual Ferrari color, but this isn't your typical Ferrari either. If you want an example of a guy who's killing it in the stanced game, look no further than "Button Builds", who's already got a couple of slammed stallions.
The 355 was presented last year at the SEMA show, sporting a widebody kit, ducktail wing, and rusted/weathered blue colors. It's just been joined by #BB328T, a minty or pistachio-colored Ferrari from the late 80s.
The 328 GTB/GTS came out in 1985 and lasted only until 1989 because it was just an evolution of the 308, a bit like how the 488 evolved from the 458.
In 1985, the 328 retailed from $58,400-$62,500, not adjusted for inflation. They're not exactly common, and the cheapest one we could find for sale right now was $70,000. So it's not exactly your average project car.
That being said, the shape is amazing and made even better in the case of the Button's project. The green color brings out all the vents at the front, which in turn draws your eye to the boxy pop-up headlights.
The easiest to spot change is the suspension, which comes via an Accuair lowering module. The Rotiform OZR wheels seem almost period-correct, even though they have nothing to do with Ferrari designs.
The massive rear wing is another major upgrade, bolting into the rear of what used to be quite an understated Ferrari. However, other upgrades are more difficult to spot. For example, those are not the original mirrors. The front splitter is different, and also shouldn't have been body-colored on American models.
In some of the more recent shots, the 328 sports yellow-tinted lights as well. As we've stated, green is not a typical Ferrari color. There was a 250 GTO in almost this shade, but the company only offers a dark green right now, called Verde Scuro.
